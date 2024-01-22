EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.03 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 105,796 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

