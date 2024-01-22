EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.