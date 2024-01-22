EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.39 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.