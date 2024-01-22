EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CYBR opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

