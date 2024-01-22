EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

BX opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

