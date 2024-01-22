EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $930,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,852,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

