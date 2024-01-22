EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $1.58 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. William Allan Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 833,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,742,000 after acquiring an additional 142,855 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 215,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

