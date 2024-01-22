EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $911,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $161.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

