EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after buying an additional 43,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.