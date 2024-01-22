EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Insmed Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.00 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

