EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 168 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $218.36 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

