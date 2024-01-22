EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 186 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $435.02 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $439.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

