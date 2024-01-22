EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,876 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

SHAK stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,687.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

