EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 396 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.54 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $290.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

