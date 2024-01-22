EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 8,613 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.