EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 in the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.