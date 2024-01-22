Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 173.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

