Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0 %

EFX stock opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

