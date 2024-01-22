Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

