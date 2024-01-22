Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Altimmune Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 63.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

