Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 520.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

