Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.5 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $738.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

