Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 12.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

