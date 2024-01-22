Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Euroseas Price Performance
Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.