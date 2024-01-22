Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.