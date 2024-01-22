Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

