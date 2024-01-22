ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

ExlService Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 426.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ExlService by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

