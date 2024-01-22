Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

