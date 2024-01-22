Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $29.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

EXTR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $401,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 145.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after acquiring an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.