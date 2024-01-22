F5 (FFIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $180.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.89. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $190,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

