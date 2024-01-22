FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

FDS stock opened at $463.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.24 and its 200 day moving average is $441.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

