FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

