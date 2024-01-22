Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 113 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $152.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

