Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,228 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

PYCR opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,013,768 shares of company stock valued at $103,533,469. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

