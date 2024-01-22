Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 276 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 65.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 763,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYT opened at $48.00 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

