Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,856 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $53,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

