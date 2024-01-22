Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 366 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

