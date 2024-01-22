Fifth Third Bancorp Has $419,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,844.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

