Fifth Third Bancorp Has $458,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Block were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Block by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 15,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Block by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.85 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

