Fifth Third Bancorp Has $484,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.39 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

