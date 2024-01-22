Fifth Third Bancorp Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000.

GTLS opened at $125.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

