Fifth Third Bancorp Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 191,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

