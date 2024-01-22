Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth $648,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103.

Featured Stories

