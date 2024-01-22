Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

HLIO opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

