Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Expedia Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 312,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.57 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

