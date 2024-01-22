Financial Comparison: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CI Financial pays out 260.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.00 $230.57 million $0.23 50.00 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.29 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.26

This table compares CI Financial and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than CI Financial.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats CI Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

