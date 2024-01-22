Financial Contrast: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) vs. Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EMCORE
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Sigma Designs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 315.90%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Sigma Designs.
Volatility & Risk
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares EMCORE and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EMCORE
|$97.72 million
|0.43
|-$75.36 million
|($1.38)
|-0.39
|Sigma Designs
|$65.90 million
|N/A
|-$120.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares EMCORE and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EMCORE
|-72.56%
|-30.95%
|-18.42%
|Sigma Designs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
EMCORE beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.
About Sigma Designs
Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.