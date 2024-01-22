Financial Survey: Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Yangarra Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yangarra Resources and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangarra Resources N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangarra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 9 9 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yangarra Resources and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $35.52, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Yangarra Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangarra Resources and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangarra Resources N/A N/A N/A $0.24 3.64 Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.73 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.32

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Yangarra Resources. Yangarra Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats Yangarra Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

