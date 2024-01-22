Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

FNWD opened at $23.82 on Monday. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Finward Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Finward Bancorp worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.