Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNWD opened at $23.82 on Monday. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski acquired 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,867.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,623.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

