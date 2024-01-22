FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Earnings on Monday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, TheStreet raised FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
